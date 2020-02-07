Plane makes emergency landing near Husab

Niël Terblanché

THE Emergency Services of Swakopmund was activated to assist a pilot who had no choice but to make an emergency landing on a desolate gravel road near the Husab Mine in themiddle of the Namib Desert.

Theo Shilongo of the Directorate of Aircraft Accident Investigations confirmed the incident and said the pilot was alone in the Cessna 210 when he flew from the Eros Airport in Windhoek to the Swakopmund Aerodrome on Thursday afternoon.

“The pilot reported to the various air traffic control towers that he was experiencing engine trouble. He reported that the engine was running very roughly and that the aeroplane was vibrating severely as a result. Shortly afterwards the pilot declared an emergency to the control tower at Walvis Bay and informed the officials that he will be forced to execute an emergency landing,” Shilongo said.

Pictured: Members of the Swakopmund Emergency Services assisted a pilot that was forced to execute an emergency landing on a gravel road near the Husab Mine. – Photos: Contributed

