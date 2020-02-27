Phosphate mining opposed by the corrupt

Business Reporter

As details of the Fishrot corruption scandal unfold, it appears that employment in both the fishing and mining industries could well have been compromised by the activities of certain parties implicated in the scandal.

The development of and the related potential economic benefits of the Sandpiper Project proposed by Namibia Marine Phosphate is a specific case in point.

These are the words of Namibia Marine Phosphate (NMP) management, by Chris Jordinson (CEO) and Mike Woodborne (COO) who said that it is time to stop opposing marine phosphate mining as it has cost Namibians employment opportunities.

In a statement, Jordinson said that it appears the objections to NMP’s Phosphate Project, as proposed and scientifically substantiated by independent environmental assessments, were spearheaded by individuals who are now implicated in, what is perhaps, Namibia’s biggest corruption scandal.

