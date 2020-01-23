Phosphate mining application dribbled forward

Niël Terblanché

THE application by proponents of phosphate mining from the sea bottom off the coast of Namibia will have to wait until the end of January to hear when their day before a judge will come.

The matter was supposed to resume in the High Court on Wednesday but council for the applicants, as well as the Ministry of Environment and Tourism’s (MET) application and other respondents in the Namibian fishing industry, agreed to meet the presiding judge in Chambers on 30 January this year when a final date for the hearing will be determined.

The matter stems from the cancellation of an Environmental Clearance Certificate that was granted in favour of Namibia Marine Phosphate (NMP) to go ahead with mining samples in 2016.

The Environmental Commissioner during 2016 granted the certificate with a three-year validity period, but it was with conditions which would only allow the testing of phosphate mining, and would help gather data about the proposed new industry in the Namibian territorial waters.

