PG to decide on Swapo lockdown complaint

Eba Kandovazu

THE fate of the Swapo party now lies in the hands of Prosecutor General Martha Himalwa, who is set to decide whether or not to Prosecute the party for hosting its 60th birthday celebrations last weekend despite COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

Nampol Spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said that the docket was sent to the office of the Prosecutor General for a decision, after the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), through its Secretary-General Manuel Ngaringombe and spokesperson, Ina Hengari, laid criminal charges on Monday.

According to Shikwambi, the charges laid pertain to the violation of the lockdown regulations.

Last month, President Hage Geingob declared a state of emergency before declaring a lockdown for a period of 21 days. The lockdown was later extended to another 18 days.