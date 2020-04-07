People warned against flooding

Niël Terblanché

COMMUNITIES residing in Omusati, Oshana, Ohangwena and the Kunene regions, as well as the eastern Zambezi flood plains were warned to be on high alert for possible flooding and to take the necessary precautionary measures.

The water level in the Zambezi River is expected to rise in the oncoming days from upstream as string rains have fallen off the catchment area of the river.

Although the level in the river went down slightly, the new surge will continue to fill rapidly flood plains in the eastern Zambezi Region.

The Hydrological Service of Namibia noted that strong backflow of water in floodplains can be expected towards the Ngoma Bridge and Lake Liambezi.

WATER EVERYWHERE: Flood plains in the eastern part of the Zambezi region are currently experiencing a strong inflow of water from the Zambezi River. – Footage: Contributed

The Chobe River at Ngoma Bridge and Chobe Water Villas recorded a rise in water levels and measured the rivers at depths of 1.31metres and 6.58 metres, respectively.

Water levels of the northern border iishanas of the Cuvelai-Etosha Basin are levelling off, while the levels of the central iishanas such as Oshikuku are currently increasing and are flowing at an average depth of 0.733 metres.

The Kunene River at Ruacana is currently flowing at 995.8 cubic metres per second, which means that downstream from the Ruacana Falls water levels has started to rise again.

The Okavango River maintains its rapid rise at Nkurenkuru, Rundu and Divundu Bridge where water levels are currently at 5.13m, 7.37m and 4.28m, respectively.