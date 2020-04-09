People united in prayer

Maria David

At noon on Wednesday Namibian from all walks of life united in prayer for the welfare and protection of the country.

The staff and customers of Spar in Oshakati like many other people across Namibia fell silent for a few minutes and stood in small groups to be led in prayer in the face of the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oshana Regional Governor Elia Irimari, joined believers at Spar and afterwards said that he was overwhelmed by shop’s management and their support of call for unity.

UNITED: Oshana Governor Elia Irimari addressing Spar employees and customers after observing prayer on the Day of National Prayer. Photo: Maria David

Irimari pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic is real and that it poses a danger to the people. He asked people not to panic and to keep from instilling fear in others.

The governor urged people to adhere to the set measures and regulations as instituted by the government in order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Mayor of Oshakati, Angelus Iiyambo, Councillor of the Oshakati East Constituency, Abner Shikongo and Ondangwa Urban Councillor, Ronny Negonga was amongst the people who gathered outside the shop in prayer.

The Day of National Prayer was instituted by President Hage Geingob at the start of the week when he called for believers to come together as one to pray for the protection and the welfare of Namibia.