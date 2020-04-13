Select your Top Menu from wp menus
People of Mix receives help

Staff Reporter

CADRES of the Swapo party clubbed their personal resources together to assist people living in the Mix informal settlement with much needed food parcels.

 

Rural district coordinator Johny Elago, Kaboy Tobias and Tuhafeni Ndinelao Nashitati used N$20 000 of their own funds to buy food and make up parcels that were later distributed amongst the people of Mix affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

 

Before handing the food parcels to the residents of the informal settlement the group of benefactors visited people from door to door to ascertain their situation.

 

More than 100 people eventually benefitted from the goodwill.

 

  • DOOR TO DOOR: Residents of the Mix informal settlement on the outskirts of Windhoek rejoiced after receiving much needed food parcels from members of the ruling party. – Photos: Contributed
