Pedestrian makes gruesome discovery

Niel Terblanche

A RETIRED teacher, who was walking along Ooievaar Street to a shop in Windhoek North early this morning, discovered the badly burned body of a child in a municipal skip.

According to the head of the Namibian Police’s Public Relations Division, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, the remains of a young girl aged between seven and ten years was discovered at about 06:00.

“Preliminary investigations into the gruesome discovery only revealed the sex and estimated age of the victim’s remains. The body is very badly burned which would make the identification of the remains very difficult,” she said upon enquiry.

Video: Officers of the Police Mortuary in Windhoek removes the badly burned remains of a little girl from a municipal skip in Windhoek North. – Footage: Contributed.