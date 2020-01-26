Pedestrian makes gruesome discovery

Niel Terblanche
A RETIRED teacher, who was walking along Ooievaar Street to a shop in Windhoek North early this morning, discovered the badly burned body of a child in a municipal skip.
According to the head of the Namibian Police’s Public Relations Division, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, the remains of a young girl aged between seven and ten years was discovered at about 06:00.
“Preliminary investigations into the gruesome discovery only revealed the sex and estimated age of the victim’s remains. The body is very badly burned which would make the identification of the remains very difficult,” she said upon enquiry.
In this regard Deputy Commissioner Shikwambi beseeched anyone who is missing a child or who have reported a missing child in that age range to come forward to help identify the little girl’s body.
She also requested members of the public that might have any information regarding the tragic incident to contact the Namib Police. Any such information can be provided at the nearest police station.
Deputy Commissioner Shikwambi said that a case of murder and obstructing the course of justice was registered with the relevant police station and that the Serious Crime Division is investigating the tragedy.