Pedestrian killed by inebriated driver

Maria David
A DRUNKEN driver who struck and caused the death of a pedestrian, a 40-year-old man, with his vehicle on the road between Omungwelume and Oshakati was arrested and charged with culpable homicide and driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance.
The 35-year-old suspect also faces a charge of reckless and negligent driving.
Inspector Thomas Aiyambo of the Namibian Police’s Community Affairs Division in the Oshana Region, said the incident occurred last Sunday at around 22h00 near the Okakukanangula village.
According to Aiyambo, the 35-year-old man was driving straight from Omungwelume to Oshakati and was alone in the vehicle when he struck the deceased person.
“It is alleged that the deceased parson was busy crossing the road when the accident occurred,” said Aiyambo, adding that driver tested positive for alcohol in his system. The initial test showed an alcohol to blood ratio of 0.59mg/l and that the suspect has been arrested and detained at Oshakati police station.
The name of deceased has been with withheld as family of the deceased not yet known.