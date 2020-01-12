Pedestrian killed by inebriated driver

Maria David

A DRUNKEN driver who struck and caused the death of a pedestrian, a 40-year-old man, with his vehicle on the road between Omungwelume and Oshakati was arrested and charged with culpable homicide and driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

The 35-year-old suspect also faces a charge of reckless and negligent driving.

Inspector Thomas Aiyambo of the Namibian Police’s Community Affairs Division in the Oshana Region, said the incident occurred last Sunday at around 22h00 near the Okakukanangula village.

