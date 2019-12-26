Pedestrian dies after he was struck by a car

Maria David

THE 23-year-old Namangolwa Chawa Herman died instantly after he was struck by vehicle while crossing a road near Outapi.

Inspector Linekeela Shikongo, spokesperson of the Namibian Police in the Omusati, said the incident occurred around 22:02 on Saturday at Oshetu No: 05 Location in the Omindamba Village of the Outapi Constituency.

“It is alleged that the driver of a white Toyota Hilux D4D pick-up was driving from Outapi towards Ruacana when he struck the pedestrian who was crossing the road. The victim died on the spot,” said Shikongo.

He noted that no other person was injured in the accident.

Shikongo said Herman was from Oshuudhi village in the Okalongo Constituency.

“The 43 years old, man who was driving was not arrested,” he said, adding that the next of kin of the deceased has been informed and that the police investigation into the matter will continue.