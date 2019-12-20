Paying Tribute to a Musical Legend

Entertainment Reporter
WITH his songs reminiscent of the bygone days of funky jazz tunes that invigorated the townships infused with ma /gaisa, Namibian music legend, Axue’s music will definitely not slumber in the archives as Namibian’s pay tribute to the musical giant who passed on this week.
Axue real name Sebulon Gomachab is the Winner of the lifetime achiever award at the 2018 Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) with Ou Jomo. Axue has a rich history and has left a hallmark in the Namibian music Industry.
The artist, alongside musical acquaintances who was affectionately nicknamed the “The Boys from Okombahe” is known for his classical Damara Punch hits such as /A#Gomes, !Garisab, Axu ta ti te and many more songs.
Axue represented Namibia abroad after independence in 1990 with the likes of Jackson Kauejeua and recited the oppressed histories of the land the brave through music. He has performed on stages in Germany, Canada, the USA, Nigeria and China etc to market the image of Namibia.