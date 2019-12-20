Paying Tribute to a Musical Legend

Entertainment Reporter

WITH his songs reminiscent of the bygone days of funky jazz tunes that invigorated the townships infused with ma /gaisa, Namibian music legend, Axue’s music will definitely not slumber in the archives as Namibian’s pay tribute to the musical giant who passed on this week.

Axue real name Sebulon Gomachab is the Winner of the lifetime achiever award at the 2018 Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) with Ou Jomo. Axue has a rich history and has left a hallmark in the Namibian music Industry.

Pictured: Sebulon Gomachab better known as Axue who passed on recently.