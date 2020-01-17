Passenger vessels is a bonus for business

Niël Terblanché

WALIVS Bay has been a hive of festive activity as thousands of tourists stepped ashore from three luxury cruise liners that docked in port over the course of a week.

The first to dock over the weekend was the Artania and on Tuesday it was the turn of the MSC Orchestra that discharged lines of people eager to explore the tourist attractions of the Namib Desert.

A third ship the AIDA Mira docked in port on her return trip from South Africa earlier on Thursday morning with a new batch of passengers that took advantage of the pleasant summer weather currently prevailing at the coast.

On Tuesday about 3100 passengers disembarked from the MSC Orchestra alone. A large portion of the passengers chose to explore Walvis Bay on foot which meant that local businesses and formal tour operators received a healthy financial injection.

Curio sellers, taxi drivers and tour guides that sell walking tours through the various parts of the harbour town, also made good business from the hundreds of curious visitors.

Video: A festive atmosphere reigned in Walvis Bay for the past week as thousands of tourists disembarking from luxury cruises liners crowded the streets of the harbour town. – Footage: Niël Terblanché