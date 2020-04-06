Over 200 receive shelter during lockdown

Marthina Mutanga

A TOTAL of 216 people who were without shelter before lockdown have been accommodated at the Katutura multipurpose Centre.

Another 30 people, consisting mostly of people from the Kunene Region who travelled to Windhoek in search of better opportunities, are currently also being housed at the Khomasdal Stadium.

Khomas Region Governor, Laura McLeod-Katjirua, who is currently assessing the situation on the ground with her team, told Informante that a COVID-19 task force has since last week Tuesday been bringing people to the two shelters.

Those current receiving shelter also include street children and the so-called children of the liberation struggle.

“We screened everyone we are accommodated before they entered the shelters” said McLeod-Katjirua.

Pictured: The daily life at the Multipurpose centre at Katutura. Photo: Marthina Mutanga

Although those currently receiving shelter are provided breakfast and dinner, McLeod-Katjirua said they need more stakeholders to come on board and assist the vulnerable in society.

The 83-year-old David Tjiposa, who hails from Otjinene and arrived in Windhoek some 3 years ago, said he was staying at Komando on Clemence Kapuo Street before he was moved to a new shelter.

Tjiposa, however, noted that while he is happy with his new shelter, residents are in need of soap.

“Here we get to sit outside and enjoy the sun and the fresh air. He Laos have enough water and electricity,” he said.