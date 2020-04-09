Over 200 currently in quarantine

Eba Kandovazu

A TOTAL 263 people are currently under quarantine, while 109 others were discharged from isolation facilities.

This is according to health minister Dr. Kalumbi Shangula, while explaining that the people discharged did not display any symptom which is consistent with Covid-19.

“Upon their release, psycho-social support and counselling is provided,” Shangula said.

Only 333 people have so far been tested for the coronavirus, with only 16 of those testing positive.

Dr. Shangula further explained that of those who have tested positive, only one person was hospitalised and received intensive health care, while three have so far recovered.

The health minister further stated that his ministry currently has 39 ventilators, while an additional 83 are expected to arrive in the country soon.

Photo: Eba Kandovazu

An additional 10 ventilators form part of a donation from the Ali baba foundation that will be delivered in Addis Ababa.

Dr. Shangula further announced that a 4 bed isolation facility and a 20 bed mobile military hospital have been set up at the Hosea Kutako International Airport.

Robert Mugabe clinic has already been converted and remodelled into a COVID-19 screening and treatment facility, while as the Windhoek central hospital’s casualty ward has been turned into an ICU.

An additional 12 bed prefab in-patient facility for moderately ill COVID-19 patients at the Windhoek central hospital is currently in operation.

The minister also noted that a 540 bed Rhino Garment treatment centre is currently being constructed at Otjomuise.

Ongwediva has in the meantime also arranged for a 200 bed facility at the Ongwediva trade fair centre.