Outrage as Nawatiseb use luxury vehicle for fishing trip

Niël Terblanché
OUTRAGE has erupted in Henties Bay over what is considered the inappropriate use of an official government vehicle.
At the heart of the outrage is a video circulating on social media platforms of the luxury government Mercedes Benz assigned to Information and Communication Technology Deputy Minister Engel Nawatiseb being used to load and transport fish at a popular bar and restaurant where fishermen go to clean the freshly caught fish and to wash their cars.
People at the Skubbe Pub & Grill confronted the deputy minister about his use of the Mercedes Benz to transport fish and accused him of abusing government assets at a time of severe austerity measures in Namibia.
The outrage over the purported abuse of a luxury ministerial Mercedes in Henties Bay follows an incident during July last year when Health and Social Services Deputy Minister Juliet Kavetuna used her luxury Mercedes Benz to transport three bags of cement.
While ministers are allowed to use their official vehicles for private use, transporting fresh fish or cement in their luxury ministerial does not exactly fall within the parameters of the use of official vehicles.
The Cabinet Rules on Official Vehicles state that there is no restriction on the use of official vehicles for private purposes, and no prohibition concerning the use of these vehicles during vacation or any other period of leave; provided that if an official vehicle is used for private purposes, it must be done with discretion so that no embarrassment is caused to Government.
Deputy Minister Nawatiseb admitted to using the vehicle to load and transport fish from where he bought it at the Skubbe Pub & Grill.
Nawatiseb claimed that some people took pictures of his official vehicle on Thursday when he was collecting the fish.