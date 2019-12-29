Outrage as Nawatiseb use luxury vehicle for fishing trip

Niël Terblanché

OUTRAGE has erupted in Henties Bay over what is considered the inappropriate use of an official government vehicle.

At the heart of the outrage is a video circulating on social media platforms of the luxury government Mercedes Benz assigned to Information and Communication Technology Deputy Minister Engel Nawatiseb being used to load and transport fish at a popular bar and restaurant where fishermen go to clean the freshly caught fish and to wash their cars.

People at the Skubbe Pub & Grill confronted the deputy minister about his use of the Mercedes Benz to transport fish and accused him of abusing government assets at a time of severe austerity measures in Namibia.

Video: People confront and accuse Communication Technology Deputy Minister Engel Nawatiseb in Henties Bay of abusing government assets during a time of severe austerity measures in Namibia. – Footage: Contributed