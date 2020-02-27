Otjozondjupa Region twins with Midland Province

Marthina Mutanga

The Otjozondjupa Region will soon sign a twinning agreement with the Midland Province in Zimbabwe to bring economic development in terms of exchange of the best practices and creation of employment.

The Governor of Otjozondjupa Region Otto Ipinge met with the Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Namibia Rofina Chikava during a courtesy visit to the region where they discussed areas of mutual interest across various sectors.

“We discussed the idea of twining the region and the province because Namibia and Zimbabwe have very good cordial relations which should be translated into tangible economic development for the two countries.”

Chikava noted that Midlands Province has a diverse mineral deposit, which includes platinum, granite, greenstone, gold, chromite, iron and diamond. It has industries both mining and manufacturing with Ziscosteel based in the province.

Photo: Contributed

“Therefore, the similarities of the two regions will if pursued bring economic development in terms of exchange of the best practices and creation of employment,” said Chikava.

Namibian Zimbabwean relations refer to the bilateral relationship between the Republic of Namibia and the Republic of Zimbabwe. Namibia and Zimbabwe are 511 feet from each other at the closest, separated by Botswana.

The Midland province is one of Zimbabwe‘s ten provinces that is located in the central part of Zimbabwe.

The Province has the third largest city in Zimbabwe and that is Gweru as well as the following towns Kwekwe, Shurugwi, Zvishavane, Mberenwa and Mvuma which are predominantly mining towns and includes Gokwe North and Gokwe South District which are also surrounded by mining activities.