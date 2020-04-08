Oshana temporary hospital ready

Maria David

THE one hundred beds temporary hospital for patients who test positive for the coronavirus in the Oshana Region is has been completed.

This was revealed by Oshana governor Elia Irimari, while explaining that the temporary hospital with 52 rooms and electricity will be used for managing COVID-19 infected patients with mild to severe conditions.

“The Intensive Care Unit ward for COVID-19 infected patients has been prepared separately at the hospital with a sole purpose of managing patients in critical conditions who need high medical care,” said Irimari.

Irimari added that so far, 30 beds have been set up in the hospital and 70 more beds are currently being fixed by the Valombola Vocational Training Centre before they are installed.

Photo: Contributed

He stated that the logistics team is also busy setting up temporary ablution facilities and showers required at the temporary hospital.

Irimari indicated that the security team, which comprises of NamPol, the Namibian Defence Force and Namibian Correctional Service, is prepared to enforce the regulations and are currently undergoing training together with medical personnel.

“So far, over 600 people have been trained in the region and more are still undergoing training,” he noted.

Irimari further noted that as a region, they are doing everything possible to prepare for the worst case scenario.

Irimari, however, indicated that the region is faced with limited medical equipment, especially ventilators, testing kits, thermo-guns, personal protection gear and sanitizers to protect all members of the medical, security and voluntary teams involved.