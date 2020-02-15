Oshana Police Regional Headquarters inaugurated

Maria David

THE Minister of Safety and Security Charles Namoloh during the official inauguration of the new headquarters of the Namibian Police in the Oshana Region said the force continues to strive to bridge the gap between the police and community by fostering a solid community partnership in the fight against crime.

Namoloh said the force will continue to enhance its operational capabilities by expanding its facilities and providing adequate support to all units and all stations countrywide.

Namoloh noted that for this financial year, government has allocated over N$4 billion of which close to N$490 million is set aside for the developmental projects.

“The Namibian Police is mindful of the ever growing need to improve their strategies that must accommodate the needs and aspirations of our communities,” cited Namoloh.

According to him, while the government continues to play its role in providing the necessary infrastructure and personnel, it is the duty of all Namibian citizens to maintain peace and stability through their active involvement in special policing programmes, aimed at the provision of safety and security in their respective communities.

Namoloh urged all Namibian to support the Namibian Police in its quest to prevent and combat crime and to take up the responsibility of helping the force to create a safer environment for all.

Speaking at the same occasion the Inspector General of the Namibian Police, Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga, stated that the construction project of the Regional Headquarters was handed over to the contractor in March 2016 and was completed in September 2019.

Ndeitunga noted that the facility which was constructed at the cost of more than N$77 million consists of administration block to accommodate 57 offices, three boardrooms, one radio room, one server room, one copy room, three cleaner storerooms, one store room, three staff kitchenettes, one security lobby and ablution facilities.

The new Headquarters also encompass of a logistical warehouse building which consists of seven offices, one stationary store, one armoury, two furniture stores, one uniform store, one cleaning store and ablution facilities. The facilities also feature one guard house, one standby generator and a large parade ground.

“The police officers who were struggling to find office accommodation and those who were operating from prefabricated structures will from now on be housed in the new building,” said Ndeitunga.

General Ndeitunga also called on everyone to guard the facilities against vandalism, saying the property belonging to everyone in order for future generations to make use of it.