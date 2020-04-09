Oshana affected community to get assistance

Maria David

COMMUNITIES in the Oshana Region most impacted by the state of emergency for COVID-19 will receive food aid to keep them afloat.

Regional Governor Elia Irimari said the Disaster Risk Management Committees at both regional and constituency level is currently working in consultation with the central government to assist the people during this difficult time.

“The impact of the lockdown is a global crisis and has severely affected our people in terms of food and job security, as well as to the business sector, particularly the small scale farmers,” said Irimari.

It’s still unclear how many people will benefit from food aid as the governor insists that data is still being collected.

Irimari, however, indicated that the region has over thousands affected people and they are expected to get maize and cereal to sustain them.

POSITIVE: Oshana region governor Elia Irimari addressing the Task Force on the preparation of COVID-19. Photo: Maria David

“We are waiting on the office of the Prime Minister to get the food needed,” he said.

He also pointed out that once the food is provided, distribution will be done through committees from branch to constituency level.

According to Irimari, the region has seen the devastation that the virus has had on other nations and hence measures are being put in place.

He noted that the success in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic depends on the concerted efforts as stakeholders.

Irimari further indicated that Spar continues to support the struggles of vulnerable communities of Oshakati-East, Ongwediva and Ondangwa Urban.