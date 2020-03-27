Oshakati’s silent night

Placido Hilukilwa



OSHAKATI’S informal settlements are experiencing their quietest evening ever tonight, with bars, restaurants and shebeens having closed at or even before 18:00 as residents unanimously obey the call to close their informal businesses before nightfall as part of pre-emptive measures meant to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.





Driving through Oshakati’s informal settlements a while ago, Informanté could not find a single drinking spot that was still open.





Few young men could be seen standing idly here and there on the street corners, perhaps longing for the pre-coronavirus time when noisy shebeens were open throughout the night.





Pairs of police and NDF vehicles could also be seen patrolling the streets, enforcing law and order.



