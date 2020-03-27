Select your Top Menu from wp menus
Oshakati’s silent night

Placido Hilukilwa

OSHAKATI’S informal settlements are experiencing their quietest evening ever tonight, with bars, restaurants and shebeens having closed at or even before 18:00 as residents unanimously obey the call to close their informal businesses before nightfall as part of pre-emptive measures meant to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Driving through Oshakati’s informal settlements a while ago, Informanté could not find a single drinking spot that was still open.

Few young men could be seen standing idly here and there on the street corners, perhaps longing for the pre-coronavirus time when noisy shebeens were open throughout the night.

Pairs of police and NDF vehicles could also be seen patrolling the streets, enforcing law and order.

HEEDING THE CALL: Law enforcement patrols checking on everybody. – Photo: Contributed