Oshakati swearing-in postponed again

Maria David

THE Oshakati town has once more postponed the swearing-in of two Swapo Party councillors who boycotted the ceremony December last year.

Oshakati Town Council is without a properly constituted management committee and is struggling to implement projects and render needed services to the residents ever since two councillors, Onesmus Shilunga and Gabriel Kamwanka, boycotted last year’s swearing-in ceremony.

They refused to be sworn in because they were protesting against the return of Katrina Shimbulu, who resigned from the council as she was on the ruling party’s list of National Assembly candidates.

Photo: Contributed

However, she was low on the list and when she failed to make it; she was re-instated as local councillor of Oshakati, sparking a protest from some of her comrades.

Council spokesperson Katarina Kamari sent out a last-minute apology on Monday saying the swearing-in was postponed till further notice.

The party’s regional coordinator Samuel Nelongo said that the swearing-in was stopped because of petitions that were issued to his office.

“The politburo will investigate and assess the matter,” said Nelongo.

He stated that the regional leadership wants to allow the politburo to assess the situation and decide the way forward.