Oshakati suspend patient referrals

THE Oshakati Intermediate Hospital has suspended elective or non-malignant referrals from the district hospitals to avoid overcrowding.

The hospital’s acting superintended, Dr Korbinian Amutenya, noted that all patients with known and common illnesses will not be received at the hospital and should, therefore, not be referred to the hospital until 16 April.

Amutenya, however, added that the suspension will not affect any patients that are given to Oncology and all emergencies.

“The suspension is put in place to avoid an overcrowded hospital and reduce big numbers of patients at the facility as a prevention measure for the coronavirus,” he said.

Pictured: Oshakati State Hospital Acting Superintendent Korbinian Amutenya. Photo: Contributed

Amutenya also noted that measures will be put in place for every person to be scanned for temperature as they visit the hospital, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Furthermore, he indicated that the ministry has engaged stakeholders to acquire tents in order to set up a quarantine facility that can accommodate about 50 patients.

“Currently, we have a small centre at the hospital with only 4 beds,” he added.

President Hage Geingob has declared a state of emergency over the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak in Namibia after two cases were first reported in the country.

A total of 7 cases have so far teated positive of COVID-19 in Namibia, with two recover cases and zero fatalities.