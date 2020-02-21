Oshakati bomb blast off the annual calendar

Placido Hilukilwa

THE commemoration of the First National Bank (FNB) bomb blast that takes place annually on 19 February is off the calendar.

The annual event commemorates a bomb blast in the FNB branch at Oshakati that killed approximately 30 people and injured many more on 19 February 1988.

The event is hosted yearly by the FNB and is normally attended by survivors, relatives of the victims and interested members of the community. It is addressed by prominent political and religious leaders.

People started asking questions when it failed to take place last year and once again failed to materialize this year.

FNB’s Tomas Koneka Iindji said that the bank is no longer hosting the event, but did not explain why.

Pictured: Solemn ceremonies were held in the past to commemorate the victims of the bomb blast. – Photo: Contributed