Orano Mining restructures top management

Staff Reporter
WHILE the demand for uranium remains low internationally Orano Mining Namibia will focus its efforts on the supply of desalinated water to coastal communities and industries in the Erongo Region.
The outgoing Managing Dorector of the mining company that owns and runs the Erongo Desalination Plant at Wlotzkabaken north of Swakomund, Hilifa Mbako, said the Erongo Desalination Plant is an important facility in meeting the region’s water needs.
“We will continue to collaborate with NamWater on water supply to the Erongo region and are currently discussing a long-term supply agreement,” he said.
As part of the ongoing Orano global group responsiveness to internal and external business dynamics, Orano Mining Namibia in a statement announced its internal restructuring within the top-level management structure.
In this regard Hilifa Mbako stepped down as Managing Director of Orano Mining Namibia with effect from 1 January 2020 and assumed the new role of Executive Chairperson.
Mbako has been with the company for ten years and the move is seen as strategic in nature and will allow and enable him to focus on more visionary and external aspects of the business, positioning the company as a leader within the industry. He will continue to serve the Chamber of Mines as First Vice President and the Namibia Uranium Association as a Trustee and past President.
Tommie Gouws was appointed as the new Managing Director of Orano Mining Namibia. He is the current Financial Manager and has been with the company for the past 13 years. As part of his new role he will still oversee and be responsible for the Financial Department. Gouws is an accredited Charted Management Accountant (ACMA, CGMA) and currently pursues a development programme with University of London.
At a special ceremony held recently the mining company thanked Mbako for the years of dedication and commitment as MD, and at the same time wished Gouws all the best in his new role.
“We look forward to continued growth as a team and a family, and we commit to support both Hilifa and Tommie in the challenges of their new roles.”
Speaking at a function to mark the new leadership structure Mbako said all uranium market players have to prepare for the future and be ready when demand increases significantly in the beginning of the new decade.
“Orano’s involvement in Namibia continues beyond our sustained commitment to the Trekkopje project.”
Mbako furthers said that the company as part of their local integration policy, will maintain its financial support to local communities in the Erongo Region, particularly Spitzkoppe, Arandis, Swakopmund and Usakos through social and solidarity actions in the fields of education, health, sports and local economic development.
Mbako indicated that despite the current unfavourable uranium market, Orano is still committed to pursue its long-term partnership with Namibia.