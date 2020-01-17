Orano Mining restructures top management

Staff Reporter

WHILE the demand for uranium remains low internationally Orano Mining Namibia will focus its efforts on the supply of desalinated water to coastal communities and industries in the Erongo Region.

The outgoing Managing Dorector of the mining company that owns and runs the Erongo Desalination Plant at Wlotzkabaken north of Swakomund, Hilifa Mbako, said the Erongo Desalination Plant is an important facility in meeting the region’s water needs.

“We will continue to collaborate with NamWater on water supply to the Erongo region and are currently discussing a long-term supply agreement,” he said.

As part of the ongoing Orano global group responsiveness to internal and external business dynamics, Orano Mining Namibia in a statement announced its internal restructuring within the top-level management structure.

Pictured: Outgoing Managing Director of Orano Mining Namibia, Hilifa Mbakao. – Photo: Contributed