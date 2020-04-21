Oppositions open case against Swapo

Maria David

THE Landless People’s Movement (LPM) and the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) have laid charges against the ruling Swapo party for allegedly violating the COVID-19 State of Emergency regulations.

The violation reportedly occurred on Sunday when the party celebrated its 60th birthday at the Parliament Garden in Windhoek.

President Hage Geingob has banned gatherings that exceed more than 10 people, except for government institutions or cabinet meetings of national interest that cannot be postponed.

The regulations, however, do not make mention of political party meetings.