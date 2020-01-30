Operators ask for seven-seater moratorium to be lifted

Marthina Mutanga

PEOPLE that has invested large amounts of money in acquiring so-called seven-seater vehicles in order to transport paying customers over long distances has repeated their appeal to the Ministry of Works and Transport to lift the moratorium placed on them to obtain public transport permits.

The Namibia Bus and Taxi Association (NABTA) has accused its former chairperson Pendapala Nakathingo of having a hand in public transport permits only being valid for six months.

At the time Pendapala said that NABTA is looking at the applicable laws and requirements that need to be implemented before permits could be issued again. He also stated that the organization received reports on reckless driving on the road from a certain drivers that led to their permits being revoked or suspend.

