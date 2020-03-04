Operation Namib Desert is here

Staff Reporter

JOINT crime prevention operation, Namib Desert, was today officially launched following Operation Kalahari amidst a report that a total seventy-three incidents of police and military brutality and unprofessionalism were reported during the previous operation.

Speaking at the launch, Police boss Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga stated that like the other police-led joint crime prevention operations conducted in the past, Operation Namib Desert has mobilised a reckonable size of men and women in uniform countrywide from the Namibian Police Force, Namibian Defence Force, Namibian Correctional Service, City of Windhoek Municipal Police Service, other municipal authorities and partner agencies, to ensure the safety and security of Namibians.

The new operation will serve the same objectives as Operation Kalahari and will be in place until 28 May 2020.

Ndeitunga further stated that in the face of the increasing incidents of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and other crimes of concern, the Namibian people should stand together to fight these scourges.

OPERATION NAMIB DESERT: Police Chief, Sebastian Ndeitunga. Photo: contributed

“I should emphasise that effective crime prevention can only be achieved when leaders, communities and individual citizens, join the efforts of our security agencies to ensure that there will be no safe havens for criminals in our country. We should render policing services that reflect the will of the people of Namibia, while upholding the fundamental human rights and freedoms of every citizen,” Ndeitunga stated.

The police chief stated that during Operation Kalahari Desert, the police arrested 3 566 accused persons on charges of murder, attempted murder, rape, assault GBH, dealing in drugs, possession of wild animal products and housebreaking and theft cases.

Furthermore, a total of 2 628 persons were arrested for minor offences, brings the total number of arrests to 6 194.

A total of N$10,3 million worth of illicit drugs which include Cannabis, Mandrax and Cocaine were also confiscated.

Albeit the positive successes of the operation, Ndeitunga stated that a total of 73 incidences of alleged unprofessional conduct were recorded against the law enforcement operatives, of which 49 are still under investigation; 13 are awaiting the decision of the Prosecutor General; 1 was withdrawn by the complainant; 7 were declined by the Prosecutor General; 1 was finalised and 2 are on the court roll.

Ndeitunga, however, assured the public that all the members who will be taking part in the current operation underwent an intensive induction prior to their deployment, particularly on the conduct, roles and rules of engagement during the execution of their duties.

“Therefore, trust that they will do their utmost best to serve you with professionalism, diligence, care and conscious of your human rights. I would also like to request the public to desist from any acts that would constitute lawlessness, undermining of authority, obstructing officers in the execution of their duties and lack of cooperation,” Ndeitunga advised.