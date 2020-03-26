Ongwediva to reconnect suspended accounts

Maria David



THE Ongwediva Town Council has embarked on the reconnection of all suspended water due to non-payment.





Ongwediva spokesperson, Jackson Muma, said no reconnection fee is required, but the arrangements should not be seen as a free service.





“The exercise is being carried out to ensure the supply of water and promote personnel hygiene as part of preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus,” said Muma.





He indicated that accounts will be charged as usual and the number of households to be connected depends on the residents who communicate to the office.





Muma stated that there’s no need for people to come to the office but they should call in and provide their erf numbers so that town officials reconnect their water.