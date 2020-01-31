Ongwediva to kick-start homestead compensation

Maria David
THE Ongwediva Town Council has completed the surveying of 34 traditional homesteads and fields at Omatando Township, while 17 homesteads are yet to be evaluated.
This was disclosed by the town’s Corporate Communications Officer, Jackson Muma. He said the valuation of the 17 homesteads could not be finalized due to time limits and unavailability of owners at the time.
According to Muma, the second phase of evaluation is properties owners, who were not available during the first phase of the evaluation of properties in April 2019.
In April 2019 traditional homesteads and fields were surveyed by valuators from the Ministry of Land Reform who are responsible for determining property values in line with the Compensation Policy.
“In order to finalize the valuation process, Ongwediva Town Council wish to inform the owners of the remaining unmeasured fields and homesteads in Omatando to get ready for the last phase of valuation which will commence as from 03 February 2020,” Muma added that.
As a result the council further extended an invitation to owners whose homesteads were evaluated to visit the office and engage in compensation negotiations from January 27 this year.
Council promptly registered existing properties at Omatando last year in order for council to plan for the installation of services in the area.
Omatando will eventually have 2 287 erven as per the existing schedule, which includes homesteads that have not yet been evaluated.