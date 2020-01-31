Ongwediva to kick-start homestead compensation

Maria David

THE Ongwediva Town Council has completed the surveying of 34 traditional homesteads and fields at Omatando Township, while 17 homesteads are yet to be evaluated.

This was disclosed by the town’s Corporate Communications Officer, Jackson Muma. He said the valuation of the 17 homesteads could not be finalized due to time limits and unavailability of owners at the time.

According to Muma, the second phase of evaluation is properties owners, who were not available during the first phase of the evaluation of properties in April 2019.

In April 2019 traditional homesteads and fields were surveyed by valuators from the Ministry of Land Reform who are responsible for determining property values in line with the Compensation Policy.

Pictured: Ongwediva Town Council, Corporate Communications Officer, Jackson Muma. Photo: Contributed