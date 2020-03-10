Ongwediva councillor in court for traffic offence

Maria David

COUNCILLOR Andreas Uutoni of the Ongwediva constituency today appeared at the Oshakati magistrate’s court for refusing to comply with the instructions of a traffic officer who suspected him of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Uutoni was arrested after he drove into two cows on the main road between Oshakati and Omungwelume on Sunday at around 22:00 and refused to take a breathalyser.

“We suspected that he was driving under the influence of alcohol but he refused to be tested,” said crime investigation coordinator, Hilya Haipumbu.

Public prosecutor Pallhus Shuudeni informed the court that Uutoni refused to cooperate with the traffic law enforcement officer who wanted to test him with a breathalyser.

Shuudeni proposed bail in the amount of N$2,000, however, magistrate Antonius Shapumba granted him bail of N$1,000 and postponed the case to 20 April 2020 for further police investigations.

Uutoni opted to conduct his own defence.