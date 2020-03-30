Ongwediva community unites to combat COVID-19

Maria David



THE huge halls of the Ongwediva Trade Fair Centre will be used as a temporary hospital and isolation centre for people who might test positive for COVID-19.





The Ongwediva Town Council availed the facilities at the show grounds to health organisations to ease the anticipated management of possible patients.





Oshana Regional Governor Elia Irimari, said that more facilities have also been availed to the government for emergency purposes. The Ongwediva Rural Development Centre and Oshakati Guesthouse are also to be turned into accommodation for the COVID-19 task force members on duty in the region.



Irimari added that they are busy preparing these facilities to combat COVID-19 pandemic.





“Our entire efforts are centred around planning. A total of 60 medical personnel both nursing and specialists were availed towards the Oshana COVID-19 preparedness effort by Ondangwa Private Hospital and Medi-park,” said Irimari.

CONTINGENCY FACILITIES: The halls on the Ongwediva Trade Fairgrounds and the House of Shapumba from where the battle against COVID-19 will be waged. – Photos: Maria David

Furthermore, Irimari appealed to individuals that are able to assist with providing more ventilators in the fight against COVID-19 as there is a severe shortage of these specialised medical devices.





Amongst the facilities handed over are the ten bedroomed luxurious mansion of prominent business personality Erastus “Chicco” Shapumba that is expected to be turned into a management centre for all COVID-19 related matters.





Speaking during the official handover Shapumba, stated that his donation is not meant to curry favour from the government, but is an offer to help in the fight of COVID-19.





Shapumba also donated N$100 000 that will be distributed to all 14 regions and while also availing four more erven in Oshana, Ohangwena, Oshikoto and Khomas regions to emergency task teams.



