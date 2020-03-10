Ongha to get a new police station

Nathanael Heita



THE much-anticipated construction of a new police station at the Ongha settlement in the Ohangwena region has finally started, creating employment opportunities to locals and bringing development to one of the least developed regions in the country.



Located mid-way between Ondangwa and Oshikango, Ongha is an important settlement where police officers have for many years operated from dilapidated pre-cast structures.



To make way for the new development, the law enforcement officers are temporarily being accommodated in an old shopping complex east of the main road.



The multi-million construction project is being done by the Windhoek-based Ndakalimwe Investments and is expected to be completed before September next year.

OUT WITH THE OLD: Ongha will soon have a new police station Photos: Nathanael Heita

It includes offices, holding cells and sleeping quarters for police officers.



The Inspector-General of the Namibian police, Sebastian Ndeitunga, said that the construction of the Ongha police station is part of NamPol’s countrywide infrastructure development programme which is being implemented simultaneously in several regions where the construction of police headquarters, police stations and barracks is either already completed, ongoing or to be implemented soon.



Ndeitunga admitted that police officers stationed at Ongha have suffered for far too long due to a lack of proper infrastructure.



He said that Ongha is strategically located and deserves a full-fledged and properly manned police station.



He expressed the hope that the contractors would meet the due date.



“There are contractors who miss deadlines and who deliver work that is below standard. I no longer want to hear anyone missing deadlines,” he said.