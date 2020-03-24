Ondangwa youth centre to be turned into a quarantine facility

Maria David

THE Ondangwa national youth centre is expected will be turned into a quarantine facility for all positive cases of the COVID-19 in the Oshana Region.

This was revealed by regional governor Elia Irimari, who noted that the facility at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital has only four beds, while the youth centre is at a big enough space to accommodate more people.

Irimari stated that while the facility is currently in a dilapidated state, measures will be put in place to make it fit to use.

Pictured: Regional Governor Elia Irimari. Photo: Contributed

“We are planning to do something in order to be ready in case the crisis becomes worse, since we do not really have big spaces planned for such a pandemic in our country,” said Irimari, adding that they are more prepared and ready as a region to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

“We had a series of meetings under the disaster reach preparation committee in the region whereby all stakeholders were informed of this pandemic following measures put up by the president which all institutions are supposed to adhere to,” he added.

According to Irimari, the first part, which is the primary health care prevention such as public education has been done and they have submitted their regional needs to the ministry of health and social services as per request of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to fight the pandemic.

Irimari further noted that it does not matter how one is prepared, when the mass still does not take the measures put in place as seriously and continue to gather in large groups.

“Our people do not understand. They do not act accordingly and they take everything as a joke because despite the ban of large gatherings, they still continue to gather,” he concluded.