Ondangwa on track with water reconnection

Maria David

THE Ondangwa Town Council has so far reconnected 152 water meters out of 190 households that were previously disconnected as part of local government’s directive that all taps should be open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town’s spokesperson, Petrina Shitalangaho, stated that the reconnection of taps that were closed due to non-payment will be bill separately as per the directive of the line ministry.

“All the households will be connected and the reconnection will be done as per the directive of the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development and will be recorded on a separate space,” said Shitalangaho.

According to her, the reconnection process is going smooth and almost complete.

Urban and Rural Development Minister, Erastus Uutoni, before the national lockdown instructed all local authorities to ensure that all taps countrywide are running during the state of emergency.

“The account bills shall be ring-fenced in order to separate them from the normal operational water bills,” Uutoni advised.