Ondangwa expo cancelled

Maria David

THE tenth edition of the Ondangwa Town Council’s annual trade and industrialisation exhibition and gala dinner have been called off.

The 2020 edition of the popular expo was slated for 27 April to 2 May, while the fundraising gala dinner was scheduled for the 28 March.

Town spokesperson, Petrina Shitalangaho, said the organising committee took into consideration the fact that there are confirmed cases of the fast spreading novel coronavirus in Namibia, as well as the call by President Hage Geingob to suspend all large public gathering for the next 30 days.

CHANGE OF PLANS: The Ondangwa expo has been called off, Ondangwa town spokesperson, Petrina Shitalangaho. Photo: Contributed

“Council will communicate the exhibition dates for next year later in the year,” said Shitalangaho.

She added that council cannot compromise the health and safety of its people, thus the decision to cancel the event.

The Ondangwa Trade and Industrial Exhibition is aimed at generating funds to sustain local businesses and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), while at the same time creating a platform where the business community and manufacturers can interact and market their products and attract investors.