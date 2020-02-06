Onandjokwe maternity ward is falling apart

Maria David

THE delayed completion of the construction of a new maternity ward for the Onandjokwe District Hospital is causing unbearable conditions for women in labour and those who have recently given birth.

The old ward is overcrowded and in a dilapidated state. The condition of the facility continues to deteriorate with every passing day, presenting a serious danger to patients and midwives alike.

Expectant mothers and women who have just given birth are forced to sleep on the floor with their newly born babies. Cracks are clearly visible on the walls and most of the windows are broken.

“It is only a matter of time before the walls fall down because new cracks appear in the wall every passing day. These cracked walls can collapse any time, which causes patients to have sleepless nights,” said an expectant mother.

Video: The deplorable conditions of the maternity ward at the Onandjokwe District Hospital. – Footage: Contributed