Onandjokwe maternity ward is falling apart

Maria David
THE delayed completion of the construction of a new maternity ward for the Onandjokwe District Hospital is causing unbearable conditions for women in labour and those who have recently given birth.
The old ward is overcrowded and in a dilapidated state. The condition of the facility continues to deteriorate with every passing day, presenting a serious danger to patients and midwives alike.
Expectant mothers and women who have just given birth are forced to sleep on the floor with their newly born babies. Cracks are clearly visible on the walls and most of the windows are broken.
“It is only a matter of time before the walls fall down because new cracks appear in the wall every passing day. These cracked walls can collapse any time, which causes patients to have sleepless nights,” said an expectant mother.
The construction of a new 100-bed maternity ward at the hospital started in 2016 and was expected to be completed before the end of 2019, but the project was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.
The senior medical officer at Onandjokwe, Dr. Siraji Saad Rwehumbiza, confirmed that the current maternity ward cannot keep up with the demand.
Rwehumbiza also noted that the construction of a special ward for expecting mothers is still underway.
“We hope that the construction of the new maternity ward will be completed early this year to benefit expecting mothers,” Rwehumbiza noted.
The Onandjokwe hospital was formerly owned by the Lutheran Church and was taken over by Government a few years ago which allowed the Government to pump in N$59 million to build a new maternity ward, a pediatric section and to renovate the accommodation facilities for student nurses.