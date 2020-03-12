Onadjokwe suspected coronavirus case tests negative

Eba Kandovazu

LABORATORY results of a patient at the Onadjokwe hospital suspected of having contracted the novel coronavirus have come back negative.

This was confirmed by the Health Ministry Executive Director Ben Nangombe, who also announced that another suspected case at Oranjemund also tested negative.

This means that Namibia, for now, remains coronavirus free.

IN THE CLEAR: WHO country Representative Dr Charles Sagoe-Moses (Left) with Health Ministry Executive Director Ben Nangombe. Photo: Eba Kandovazu

Although the disease has been categorised as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nangombe once again called for calm.

“The situation is currently normal and we have not received a large number of requests from members of the public to be tested for the virus. What we advise is for people to approach their doctors who will then do a standard case determination to examine whether or not testing is necessary. People who have travelled to countries where the virus was confirmed or have been in contact with suspected patients will continue to be our priority,” Nangombe concluded.