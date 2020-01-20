Omdel drug dealers arrested

Niël Terblanché

AN operation by undercover detectives attached to the drug enforcement sub division of the Namibian Police led to the arrest of two suspected drug dealers in Henties Bay.

According to the incident report provided by the Namibian Police in the Erongo Region undercover detectives launched the operation after receiving a tipoff from the public.

Detectives swooped in on a house in Kunene Street in the Omdel residential area of Henties Bay and arrested a 38-year-old man and his 39-year-old girlfriend after they found 60 grams of dagga in their possession.

According to the incident report the variety of dagga confiscated by the officers is known as Skunk and the value of the illicit weed is estimated to be N$3 000.

The two suspects are scheduled to make their first appearance on the charges of possession and dealing in illicit drug on Monday.