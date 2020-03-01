Omdel dam receives inflow

Niël Terblanché

THE Omaruru River that has been flowing sporadically for the past ten days has eventually reached the Omdel Dam and more water is expected to reach the dam by tomorrow.

It is the first time since 2017 that the dam received any water. Good rains over the catchment area of the Omaruru River and other rivers that feed into it mean that a large volume of water reached the dam.

Residents of the coast flocked to the dam which is situated in the Omaruru River Delta to the east of Henties Bay to look at the wonder of water filling a dam in the middle of the dry Namib Desert. The name of the dam is derived from the Omaruru Delta.

The Omaruru River has a very old delta which is filled with sand and gravel and forms a large underground freshwater reservoir also known as an aquifer.

The purpose of the Omdel Dam is to temporarily store floodwaters in a large reservoir upstream of the aquifer. This storage would allow the settling of the fine suspended sediment so that clean water can be released in a controlled manner to infiltration areas over the Omdel Aquifer to feed 16 boreholes further down the river. The boreholes are used to supply the three main coastal towns with fresh water.

The purpose of the dam is to transfer the water content of the reservoir to the aquifer during the dry season so that if there were a consecutive good rainy season, there would be storage space available in the reservoir.

Some of the visitors to the Omdel Dam reported that the water level at the dam wall is about 1.2 metres deep because most of the water is stored underground. The level below the visible level is about 47 metres.