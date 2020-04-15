Omaruru food distribution ends in havoc

Marthina Mutanga

CHAOS erupted at the Omaruru municipality during food distribution after hungry residents tried to force their way into the building where the food was kept.

Over 300 people last week showed up at the Omaruru municipality to receive food, but found that some of their names were not on the list even though they are in dire need of food.

Others, such as Omaruru resident Maria Namises said even though her name was on the distribution list, she walked away empty handed.

“We woke up early to go and stand in the queue but when we arrived there was no order. Food cans were thrown in the air for us to catch,” said Namises.

CHAOS: Hungry residents of Omuaruru stormed the municipality in search of food. Video: Anna Kahoni

Omaruru councillor, Roger Nautoro, said the municipality distributed food to mainly street vendors who will also benefit from a N$750 grant from government.

He did, however, admit that some didn’t get food as intended.

Omaruru Town Council Chief Executive Officer, Alfons Tjitombo, said although the process started off very well, with many practising social distancing, chaos erupted when many realised that their names were not on the list.

The police was eventually called in to restore order, with very little success.

Tjitombo said they are planning to set aside another day for food distribution once they have identified the people on the list who did not get food last week.