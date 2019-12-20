Olufuko continues as NamRights loses case

Maria David

THE Olufuko Cultural Festival will continue to be an important living heritage and form part of many Namibian’s cultural identity which is required to be preserved for future generations.

The Olufuko initiation ceremony was demonized as “a pagan practice” and was gradually relegated to obscurity, but in 2012 it was re-introduced in its modern form.

NamRights, through its executive director Phil yaNangoloh, approached the High Court weeks before the hosting of this year’s Olufuko Festival in August.

Acting judge Collins Parker, dismissed NamRights’ legal challenge against the Olufuko initiation ceremony, and directed the organization to pay the legal costs of its opponents in the case in the Windhoek High Court recently.

Photo: Contributed