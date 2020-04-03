Old Mutual forks million for COVID-19

Maria David
THE Old Mutual Investment Group Namibia has joined the fight against COVID-19 outbreak pandemic by availing N$ 5 million.
The company’s monetary pledge follows the appeal by President Hage Geingob for private sectors and individuals to assist in the fight of COVID-19 and help address some of the challenges posed by the pandemic.
Old Mutual Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kosmas Egumbo, said the pledge focus on specific areas of support such as the provision of food to the poor and the vulnerable communities, technical equipment and allowances for payment of recruited medical professionals.
According to Egumbo part of the N$ 5 million goes to expanding Covid-19 testing capacity, which amounts to N$ 2. 7 million, while N$ 1. 7 million will be used to acquire testing equipment, broaden the scale of testing and the procurement of test kits.
Another N$ 1 million is geared towards strengthening tracing capacity, including equipment, tools and services required for effective tracing and N$1 million will go towards the supply and delivery of food to the poor, old age homes, orphanages, as well as vulnerable communities.
Egumbo pointed out that to mitigate this, they will provide non-perishable foods to the poor and vulnerable members of our society.
“Old Mutual Namibia recognises that a large portion of the poor and the vulnerable receive their limited income from daily/hourly labour, which they will not be able to earn during the lockdown, he said.
The last tranche, consisting of N$ 1. 3 million, would be funnelled towards the National Disaster Fund.
“This is geared towards the payment of allowances to temporarily recruited medical professionals, such as recently-graduated medical students and nurses, who might be recalled by the government to assist.”
Meanwhile, Namib Desert Diamond (NAMDIA) through its foundation has committed N$ 2 million to the fight against COVID-19.
Part of the N$ 2 million will go to the government’s national disaster funds, N$ 200 000 goes to Public Enterprises Chief Executive Officer’s Forum (CEO’s).
Meanwhile N$ 150 000 goes to City of Windhoek of which N$ 50 000 is for fuel supply for ambulance and N$ 100 000 for water provision to the vulnerable communities.
Another N$ 50 000 will be used for food parcel to be distributed to vulnerable communities and 500 sanitizer bottles to be provided to the Robert Mugabe clinic.