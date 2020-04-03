Old Mutual forks million for COVID-19

Maria David

THE Old Mutual Investment Group Namibia has joined the fight against COVID-19 outbreak pandemic by availing N$ 5 million.

The company’s monetary pledge follows the appeal by President Hage Geingob for private sectors and individuals to assist in the fight of COVID-19 and help address some of the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Old Mutual Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kosmas Egumbo, said the pledge focus on specific areas of support such as the provision of food to the poor and the vulnerable communities, technical equipment and allowances for payment of recruited medical professionals.

According to Egumbo part of the N$ 5 million goes to expanding Covid-19 testing capacity, which amounts to N$ 2. 7 million, while N$ 1. 7 million will be used to acquire testing equipment, broaden the scale of testing and the procurement of test kits.

Another N$ 1 million is geared towards strengthening tracing capacity, including equipment, tools and services required for effective tracing and N$1 million will go towards the supply and delivery of food to the poor, old age homes, orphanages, as well as vulnerable communities.

Pictured: Old Mutual Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kosmas Egumbo. Photo: Contributed