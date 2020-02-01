OKD patrol needed to stop mob fight at school

Marthina Mutanga
THE help of a Operation Kalahari Desert patrol had to be called in to bring a chaotic situation, caused by two groups of fighting children at the Concordia College in Windhoek, under control.
The mob fight between two groups of learners from the school in Rocky Crest started after two young boys got into a fight. During the initial scuffle one of the boys stabbed the other with a knife on top of his head.
The incident occurred earlier on Friday afternoon while the children were busy with an extramural activity at the school.
When the friends of the boys wanted to intervene, the two groups also started fighting. The children hurled rocks at each other and some of the stones landed on the surface of the nearby Western Bypass which caused a dangerous situation for motorists driving past.
When security guards and teachers eventually stepped in to try and stop the fight the boy who stabbed the other learner ran away. A throng of guards and children bent on revenge ran after him.
A parent who went to the school to pick up her child after the extra mural activity was attacked by the stabbing victim when she attempted to photograph the chaos caused by the fighting children. The child slapped her phone out of her hands and swore and insulted her.
She said only after reassembling the phone was she able to call the police for help. The woman said that a patrol of Operation Kalahri Desert arrived on the scene soon after and the fight children were brought under control.
According to the woman the head master also shouted and swore at her because she attempted to photograph the chaos. She said he claimed that nobody is allowed to take pictures of minors and dismissed her complaints.