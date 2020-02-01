OKD patrol needed to stop mob fight at school

Marthina Mutanga

THE help of a Operation Kalahari Desert patrol had to be called in to bring a chaotic situation, caused by two groups of fighting children at the Concordia College in Windhoek, under control.

The mob fight between two groups of learners from the school in Rocky Crest started after two young boys got into a fight. During the initial scuffle one of the boys stabbed the other with a knife on top of his head.

The incident occurred earlier on Friday afternoon while the children were busy with an extramural activity at the school.

Pictured: The chaos that erupted after two groups of learners from the Concordia College got involved in a mob fight. – Photos: Marthina Mutanga

