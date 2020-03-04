Okahandja’s water supply submerged in chaos

Niël Terblanché

AS residents of Okahandja faced yet another day of having to drive around town to find clean drinking water, three employees of the municipality, who have been arrested for theft of N$90 000 of ratepayers money, stood in court to apply for bail.

Residents who has been without running water since the start of the past weekend because flood water washed away the main supply line, are up in arms because the municipality does not have enough money to buy spare parts to affect repairs.

This is the third time in two weeks that the water supply of the town has been interrupted by flood water. After the first interruptions, technicians were able to repair the broken pipe and on the second occasion business owners and residents assisted with the repairs.

The latest flood, however, washed away an entire section of the main water supply line which means that spare parts will have to be bought from Windhoek and the local authority does not have enough cash to make the necessary purchase. This left most of Okahandja and the outlaying residential areas such as Veddersdal without drinking water

Residents are forced to collect water from water tankers operated by NamWater and the municipality.

Pictured: Technicians from the Okahandja Municipality affecting repairs on the main water supply pipe to the town. – Photo: Contributed