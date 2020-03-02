Okahandja swearing-in ceremony cancelled, again

Marthina Mutanga

SUSPENDED Chief Executive office of Okahandja, Martha Mutilifa, for the third time managed to halt a scheduled swearing in-ceremony of office bearers at the garden town.

Okahandja Mayor, Johannes ‘Congo’ Hindjou, said that it was initially decided that the ceremony would take place this morning, however, an officer of the court interrupted the proceedings to inform them that Mutilifa had written another letter to prevent the municipality from holding the swearing-in ceremony.

In a letter addressed to the supposed acting CEO, Pasella Nunda and dated 26 February 2020, Mutilifa noted that the ceremony cannot proceed as it would be unlawful because she, as the CEO, did not authorise it.

“On 19th December 2019, I instructed you to mind my office, and not to serve as an acting CEO. I have not given you any mandate to write letters using my title. I have informed you and all other staff members of the recall of four councillors per their decision,” wrote Mutilifa.

She added that “Minding the office does not mean acting in my position, that is why you have been consulting me on matters that needed my approval ever since then until you decided to appoint yourself as acting CEO because I did not give you such appointment, neither was there a legitimate body to appoint as such.”

She accused Nunda of getting excited over his acting capacity which she claims has no legal force nor legal capacity.

“I am aware if your recent letter written to the magistrate of Okahandja District under false pretence, as being an acting CEO whereby you have invited him to swear in the already recalled councillors without the knowledge of another councillor who has not been recalled and without the knowledge of their Party’s highest decision making body in the district, thereby undermining their mandate and powers grossly,” she wrote, adding, “As a legal liaison officer between council, political parties represented in the council, the office of the district magistrate and all other offices, be it local, national or international, as per my job description, be advised that I have informed all relevant institutions, including the very office of interest as for now, the office of the district of the magistrate, to ignore all illegal letters written to him by yourself in any manner as those letters have no legal force.”

Mutilifa concluded by reminding him that as her subordinate, it is advisable to consult her as per usual and to be patient until her term in office ends if he wants to take over.

“For now, I am still your CEO and that of Okahandja Municipality,” said Mutilifa.

The suspended councillors include the town’s mayor, Hindjou, deputy mayor Hileni Iita, management committee chairperson Gideon Uwu-Khaeb and Helmi Maruru, a member of the management committee.

Hindjou said they are tired of the constant interruptions as they want to be sworn in so that they can hold meetings and make plans to benefit the town.

“The community is currently not happy and they are demanding service delivery especially because of the heavy flooding at Okahandja.” Said Hindjou.