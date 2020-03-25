Ohangwena records over 1 000 malaria case

Maria David

A TOTAL of 1 106 cases of malaria were registered in the Ohangwena Region this year alone, with two deaths confirmed.

This is compared to a total of 610 cases of malaria that were registered last year in the same northern region.

Regional health director of the Ohangwena Region, John Hango, while admitting that the cases are on the increase fell short of calling it an outbreak.

“I don’t want to comment on whether this is an outbreak at this stage,” he said.

CONCERNED: Ohangwena regional health director John Hango. Photo: Contributed

Hango stated that all 12 constituencies of the Ohangwena Region are affected this year, unlike in previous years when only those along the Namibia-Angola border were affected.

He noted that local hospitals have more cases compared to the clinics alongside the border, while the clinics that previously did not report any malaria cases have now registered some,

“It is difficult to say what is really the cause of the increase, but with the good rains received this year and poor spray coverage for 2019 due to logistical issues, one tends to think that these are some of the reasons for the increase in malaria cases in 2020,” he stated.

Hango further indicated that his office has implemented measures, which include community education and information sharing on how members of individual families can protect themselves from getting infected with malaria, as well as in-service training for community health workers to continue engaging their communities, giving them information on prevention and reminding them to go to the hospital for early for treatment.

In 2019, Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, said that malaria remains a major public health problem in Namibia, particularly in the northern and eastern parts of the country.

The country observed an upsurge in malaria cases and deaths from 2014 until 2017, according to the Ministry of Health and Social Services’ strategic plan of 2017/2018 and 2021/2022.

The total number of reported malaria cases increased from 24 869 in 2016 to 66 141 in 2017, while malaria deaths decreased from 93 in 2016 to 92 in 2017.