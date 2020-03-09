Ohangwena records 14 drownings this year

Placido Hilukilwa

THE fourteen incidents of drowning that were reported to the Namibian Police in the Ohangwena Region since the beginning of the year did not know age limit.

Both the elderly and minor children lost their lives when they fell in the water of varying quantities.

According to statistics, 6 cases of drowning were reported on January, 5 in February and 3 cases have so far been reported this month.

DEADLY PONDS: Water has brought both life and death with it. Video: Contributed

The ages of those who drowned – 10 males and 4 females – ranged from 3 and 79 years.

Seven died in water ponds, 5 fell in earthen dams and 2 drowned in water buckets.

The latest incident was reported to the police Saturday evening when 3-year-old Sirkka Naveuye Amunyela accompanied another 13-year-old child to fetch water from a nearby pond. Amunyela’s container in the process fell in the pond and she drowned trying to retrieve it.