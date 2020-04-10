Officials at checkpoints are doing a sterling job

Niël Terblanché

THE vigilance of officials at roadblocks that is supposed to enforce the lockdown measures in the especially the Khomas Region will go a long way to curb the spread the COVID-19 pandemic in Namibia.

Ben Nangombe, the Executive Director of the Ministry of Health and Social Services who has a mandate to travel all over Namibia, even during the State of Emergency, and his official driver were stopped at the roadblock north of Okahandja when two other people were found in his official vehicle.

Fake news that he was attempting to travel to the North with his family on a fake permit started spreading on social media platforms almost immediately.

“The story on social media is false. I had two extra people in my vehicle and I was actually conducting a test to see if the officials will look past my position and still carry out their mandate to ensure that travel is restricted according to the regulations of the State of Emergency,” Nagombe stated.

He said the officers did a sterling job and the two extra people in the official vehicle were taken back to Windhoek in another vehicle that was waiting for them in Okahandja.

Pictured: Ben Nagome, the Executive Director of the Ministry of Health and Social Services. – Photo: Contributed

“Yes the COVID-19 pandemic is currently the most talked about issue but the reality is that there are other equally important issues that need my personal attention in other parts of the country and it is my mandate to look into these problems in order to resolve them in a timely fashion.”

Nangombe said this is another example of rumours and fake news that hampers the process of disseminating good and official information to all Namibians.

According to Nangombe he travelled to the Seeis checkpoint on Wednesday evening where he observed the officials on duty to ascertain if the regulations of the State of Emergency are enforced correctly

“The vigilance of the officials at both checkpoints gave me hope that Namibia will definitely win the fight against the coronavirus,” he said.

The Commander of the Namibian Police in the Khomas Region, Commissioner Joseph Shikongo, confirmed that the Executive Director was stopped at the checkpoint.

“Mr. Nangombe had to travel on official duty and the relevant paperwork was in order. The people in the vehicle were all authorised to travel with him and none of them was a family member of his,” Commissioner Shikongo said.