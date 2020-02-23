Nurse makes first court appearance

Maria David

THE 29-year-old Naholo Kristian Iyaloo Shihafeleni, a registered nurse who was caught red-handed while attempting to smuggle stolen medicine to Angola, appeared before magistrate Selma Nekwaya at Outapi on Friday.

The case of theft was postponed to the 20th of April for further police investigations and the accused was remanded in custody.

Shihafeleni was found in possession of pharmaceutical products at the Oikokola border control point on Wednesday and was unable to give a satisfactory explanation or proof of ownership.

Picture: Contributed