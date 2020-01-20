NSFAF weak and unreliable

Maria David

THE student leaderships for University of Namibia northern campuses said that the Namibian Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) has become a weak and unreliable institution that does not meet set targets.

Vice-president Stephanus Nguluwe said during a media briefing that the NSFAF fails to meet its yearly targets and obligations to fully fund student’s tuition and non tuition fees as per the contracts they signed.

They leadership warned the NSFAF that it’s not business as usual anymore and they will leave no stone unturned.

“We expect them to settle all students’ fees before November and make sure that non tuition fees is provided in the way that serve the purpose of assisting students throughout the year,” Nguluwe said.